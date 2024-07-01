x

Conozca Sus Derechos: Nuevas tarifas en servicios de inmigración

La abogada de inmigración, Susana Silva, visita Noticias RGV para informar a la comunidad acerca de los nuevos costos en los trámites de inmigración. 

Actualmente, USCIS tiene la información actualizada sobre las nuevas tarifas en diferentes trámites como permisos de trabajo, residencia, ciudadanía, entre otros. 

Vea el video para la entrevista completa. 

