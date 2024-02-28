Conozca sus Derechos: Trámite para solicitar la ciudadanía
Hoy en Conozca sus Derechos, la abogada Susana Silva nos explica el proceso de solicitud de ciudadanía mediante el proceso de naturalización en Estados Unidos y los detalles sobre el examen para obtener el cambio de estatus.
Vea la entrevista para el informe completo
