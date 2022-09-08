Construction cleanup creating nightly closures of Cage Boulevard near Pharr Interchange

Construction cleanup is happening near the Pharr Interchange, causing nightly closures of a nearby road.

The frontage road - also known as Cage Boulevard -just north of the interchange will be closed starting from 8 p.m. Wednesday, September 7 through 6 a.m. Thursday, September 8.

Crews will be working overnight to load up and haul off old support beams from the construction site.

The nightly closures are scheduled through Saturday, September 10 for both north and southbound lanes of Cage Boulevard between FM 495 and the I-2.