Consumer Report's favorite spring cleaning products

No matter if you’re a cleaning fan or foe, one thing’s for sure—a good cleaning product can make all the difference. But with so many options, how do you know which ones get the job done? -- That’s where Consumer Reports comes in! Over the last year, Consumer Reports’ experts put dozens of cleaning products to the test in real-life situations, looking to find effective and versatile products that are also gentle on surfaces and that don’t contain irritating or harsh ingredients!

Looking to streamline your cleaning arsenal? CR says Mrs Meyers Clean Day Multi-Surface Concentrate is a great choice for many surfaces and messes. The beauty of choosing a concentrated cleaner is that it can replace nearly all of your other cleaners while offering an efficient way of cutting down on plastic and landfill waste.

A concentrate isn't as convenient for quick, everyday cleanup like wiping down kitchen counters. Instead, consider this Mr. Clean Clean Freak Multipurpose Cleaner. It handled greasy stovetop oil, sticky maple syrup, and everything in between. CR suggests keeping a powder cleanser on hand for tougher jobs that need extra scrubbing power. Among four tested powders, Bon Ami Scratch-Free Powder Cleanser stood out as a safe and effective choice for most surfaces.

Sometimes, you need more targeted cleaning. This Goo Gone Grout and Tile Cleaner delivered noticeable differences on dirty grout. CR evaluators commented on the Goo Gone’s scent because, unlike many grout cleaners, it was mild and pleasant. When it comes to glass, Sprayway Glass Cleaner delivered outstanding results on mirrors and windows.

One final tip from CR - instead of using paper towels, you can save money and the planet by using good quality washable cotton cloths or microfiber towels. And before you sprinkle, spray, or scrub, Consumer Reports says to check the label to make sure your cleaner is safe for the surface you’re tackling.

Click here for CR's full list of best cleaning products.