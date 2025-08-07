Consumer Reports: Back to school tips

Backpacks, bus stops, and back-to-school jitters—the new school year is almost here. That often means a shift in morning and evening routines. Consumer Reports shares smart strategies to help get everyone organized, motivated, and ready for a fresh start.

One of the most important steps? Getting back on a regular sleep schedule . You can help your child get ready by moving their bedtime about 15 minutes earlier each night until they reach their regular school routine. CR says to try to shut down screens at least an hour before bed. Both the light from screens and the stimulation from devices may make it harder to fall asleep and worsen sleep quality.

Simple steps like picking outfits the night before and starting the day with a healthy breakfast can help kids feel calm and focused throughout the day.

Having a nutritious breakfast that includes lean protein, whole grains, fruits or even vegetables can help keep blood sugar steady so your child can concentrate better and have more energy throughout the day. Same goes for lunch: Try sliced grilled chicken on whole grain bread, baby carrots and some berries. And water to drink.

Make sure your kids are up to date on their wellness visits, sports physicals and vaccines. If they are starting middle school, they may need Tdap, HPV, and meningococcal shots. And don’t forget the flu shot, best before the end of October!

Also, another tip – having a good after-school routine makes a big difference! Setting aside time for homework, play or downtime, and a healthy snack helps kids find balance.

And if you are worried about first-day jitters? Visiting the school early or planning a playdate with a friend from their new class can help ease the nerves.