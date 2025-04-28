Consumer Reports: Chemical-free hair straightening alternatives

Concerns are growing over the safety of chemical hair relaxers as research suggests that heavy use may be linked to an increased risk of certain cancers. So, Consumer Reports looked into some chemical-free alternatives that may help you achieve similar results without the health risks.

Consumer Reports’ writer, Jodhaira Rodriguez, has a complicated relationship with her long, curly hair. She says, “I love having my hair at this length. I love having my curly hair. It's just so much work to maintain it in a nice way.”

And when Jodhaira and others with curly, coily, or wavy hair want to wear it straight, it’s even more work. Chemical hair relaxers have provided a quick fix for decades, but their ingredients could be potentially dangerous. If you're looking for safer alternatives, a panel of CR evaluators with different hair types tried out some other options. First up, flat irons.

The GHD Platinum+ Styler - 1" Flat Iron was the favorite among CR’s evaluators. For a more budget-friendly option, check out the basic model, Hot Tools Pro Artist Black Gold Evolve Ionic Salon Hair Flat Iron.

A cousin of the flat iron, hair straightening brushes are designed to make styling dry hair quicker and easier. CR’s face-off between Drybar The Brush Crush Heated Straightening Brush

and Tymo Hair Straightening Comb showed that the Drybar brush was great for quickly styling straight or wavy hair, but the Tymo Ring was the better option for more textured hair.

The innovative Dyson Airstrait offers a convenient way to straighten your hair. The unique tool combines a flat iron and hair dryer in one. – Besides its high price tag of $499.99, CR says its size and weight could make it challenging to handle.

For something completely different, CR also looked at the RevAir Hair Dyer. Jodhaira says, “It didn't leave my hair as smooth as I would have liked, but it did dry my hair really, really quickly.”

Caring for curly, coily, and wavy hair can be tricky, but with safer styling options, you can rock your look without the risk.

If detangling your textured hair is a painful process, Consumer Reports also looked at detangling brushes.