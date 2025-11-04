Consumer Reports: Early holiday shopping strategies

Ready to get an early start on that holiday gift list? Hold on. Holiday shopping this year isn’t business as usual. Prices on many items are higher, tariffs are shifting, and timing is everything.

A new report finds that consumers expect to drop their holiday gift spending by 11% compared to last year.

So, as you approach your holiday shopping, Consumer says that buying earlier can lock in lower prices and give you the best selection before the most popular items sell out.

But buying early doesn’t mean buying more, sticking to your list helps make sure your budget stays on track!

Waiting too long can also cost you. Prices often climb as the holidays get closer, and tariffs, shipping costs, or product shortages could push them even higher.

Shopping early can be convenient, but it can shorten your return and warranty window. However, some retailers do help– Walmart and JCPenney accept most holiday returns into late January.

So, the trick here is not just buying early -- but also buying smart! A good deal is only a deal if the product works well. You can check our ratings to see things like warranty lengths and compare across stores.

Another way to save is by stacking deals– use retailer coupons, cash-back apps, and credit card rewards together.

Don’t overlook loyalty clubs. They often come with perks like waived return fees or extended return periods. And of course, always keep your receipts.

Also keep in mind that just because something says ‘on sale’ doesn’t mean it’s a great deal. Prices can bounce back before big sales, making discounts appear larger than they are.

Your best bet? Check a trusted source, like Consumer Reports’ daily deal lists, to see what items usually cost and whether a sale is worth it.