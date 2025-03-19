Consumer Reports: Heavy metals in infant formula

An important investigation into infant formula: Exclusive new testing by Consumer Reports highlights safer formulas while also identifying some that contain potentially harmful levels of heavy metals, including lead and arsenic. Here’s what parents need to know to make the best choice for their baby.

About 1 in 5 newborns in the U.S. rely solely on formula and by six months, 3 out of 4 babies are using it as part of their diet.

Consumer Reports analyzed 41 types of powdered formula. 21 of the formulas tested had little to no detectable heavy metals, including Enfamil Gentleease, Similac Advance, and Kirkland Signature ProCare from Costco.

But there were also worrisome results – Consumer Reports detected inorganic arsenic, a known carcinogen, in eight baby formulas and harmful levels of lead in 18 of the formulas tested. – Lead exposure in babies can hurt their brain development.

Recent studies have shown that heavy metals like lead and arsenic are present throughout our food supply, and formula is no exception. In fact all the contaminants in CR's tests have also been previously detected in breast milk, food, and water.

But that doesn't mean the industry can't do better. James Rogers, Ph.D., Director of Product Safety Consumer Reports, says, “The fact that some levels in our tests are lower than others – and many are non-detectable – just shows that it is possible to produce baby formula that doesn’t contain worrisome contaminants and chemicals.” Consumer Reports urge manufacturers to test their raw ingredients, packaging, and final products to minimize risks.

CR reached out to all the infant formula manufacturers with questions about their own testing for contaminants. Those that responded said that they test their formulas and that their products are safe.

Two major formula manufacturers, Abbott Nutrition, which makes Similac and EleCare, and Mead Johnson, which makes Enfamil, both challenged the results and stressed that heavy metals and chemicals are never intentionally added to their products. They also pointed out that trace amounts of heavy metals are not a problem that is unique to infant formula.

In the meantime, parents should always consult their pediatrician with any concerns and should never try to make their own baby formula.

CR’s investigation is part of its Toxic-Free Kids Food campaign, which encourages policymakers and manufacturers to protect children from harmful dyes, heavy metals, and chemicals in their food.

Here's a link to CR’s full test results.