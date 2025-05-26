Consumer Reports: High chair for a happy, healthy baby

If you are a parent, you know that mealtime with a little one can be quite an adventure! And having the right high chair can make a big difference. But with so many options, prices, styles, and features, do you know which is right for you and your little one? CR’s latest tests on high chairs can help you find one that is safe, easy to clean, and fits your space and budget.

If you’re looking for a high chair, you'll find many choices, such as plastic, wooden, and high-tech chairs.

CR tests how stable a chair is, how secure the harness is, and whether it can hold more than its listed weight without collapsing, because safety is the highest priority

To test ease of use, CR looks at everything from adjusting the harness to how simple it is to fold and unfold.

To evaluate how easy the chair is to clean, testers look at every surface, the tray design, the seat materials, and whether the seat pad is machine-washable. If it’s hard to wipe down or trap crumbs, that’s a problem.

When shopping, look for a secure 5-point harness and a built-in crotch restraint to keep your baby secure. Look for easy-to-clean surfaces with a dishwasher-safe tray insert or a removable tray. Look for features that match your needs, like a compact high chair or one that folds to save space.

To keep your baby safe, always use the full harness, keep the chair away from walls or counters to avoid tip-overs, and watch out for older siblings trying to climb on!

It might not seem like a big deal at first, but when your baby starts solids around 6 months, that high chair will make mealtime easier for everyone.

When using a safety strap, always make sure it’s fully secured, especially the crotch strap, to keep your baby from slipping! And, while clip-on chairs might save space, they are not as safe as freestanding ones. It’s easier than you might think for a child to push off and make the chair fall.