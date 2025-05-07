Consumer Reports: How to save money as prices rise

While some prices have eased a bit, many families still feel the pinch. Many are looking for ways to stretch their money further with ongoing concerns about rising costs and likely price increases due to tariffs. Consumer Reports has practical, expert-backed tips to help you get the most value out of every dollar.

From grocery store aisles to the gas pump, Ivan Cajina says his family has felt the squeeze, and they've had to make changes. He says, “Now we cook at home every single day. We can no longer go out for dinner.” Ivan is not alone; with the cost of everyday essentials like food still rising and electricity prices remaining elevated, many families are looking for ways to stretch their dollars.

Consumer Reports says one simple place to start is the kitchen. Cooking at home gives you more control over your budget. With a little planning, families may save hundreds of dollars a month just by skipping a few restaurant meals and shopping smart.”

CR's recent tests of 11 food categories found store-brand options that tasted great and cost up to 62 percent less than the brand names. To save even more, stick to your shopping list and consider buying in bulk when it makes sense.

When it comes to your energy bill, Consumer Reports says it’s not always about buying new. While energy-efficient models can lower costs, you might be better off repairing your current appliance. And just because an appliance breaks doesn’t mean you need to replace it. In some cases, the repair cost is much less than buying a new one, especially if it’s fairly new or is a higher-end model.

No matter the season, there are simple ways to save energy year-round. In the summer, use ceiling fans and block out direct sunlight with shades or curtains to keep your home cooler. In winter, sealing drafts, lowering the thermostat a few degrees, and swapping out furnace filters can help cut heating costs—strategies that can help you keep more money in your pocket.

If you’re looking for more ways to stay within your budget, Consumer Reports recommends reviewing your subscriptions, such as streaming services, repeat deliveries, and apps, to see what you can pause or cancel.