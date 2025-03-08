Consumer Reports: What to buy in March 2025

As we welcome March and the official start of spring, many of us are diving into the fun of spring-cleaning. To help us ditch the dirt and save some money, Consumer Reports rounded up some of the best deals of the month.

March isn't a big month for sales, but it is the beginning of spring-cleaning season, so there tend to be discounts on those essentials.

Like the Shark Navigator vacuum on sale at Walmart, CR says it’s one of the lightest bagless uprights tested and is excellent at cleaning bare floors and pet hair.

After a long winter, give your home a breath of fresh air with an air purifier. Both Amazon and Chewy have deals on the cost-efficient Woozoo model, which does a solid job of removing dust, pollen, and smoke at high and low speeds.

Are you ready to spruce up your yard for spring? You can do it for less with the Makita battery-powered string trimmer on sale at Home Depot. It aced all of CR’s performance tests and is one of the lightest battery-powered models in the ratings.

Coinciding with spring-cleaning is National Sleep Awareness Week, beginning on March 9.

This week promotes the importance of healthy sleep habits. During sleep week, there tend to be discounts on mattresses, sheets, pillows, duvets, and pretty much everything else you'll need for the bedroom.

Upgrade your nighttime routine with a down alternative duvet from Buffy Cloud. The soft, fluffy find is on sale at Amazon. So, you can catch a few Z’s and save a few bucks.

Next month, watch for discounts on energy-saving appliances for Earth Day.

Happy spring and happy shopping!