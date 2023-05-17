Continuous Medicaid benefits end, eligible customers urged to reapply

For the first time in three years, people receiving medicaid benefits have to reapply after the continuous coverage that was in place during the pandemic ended last month.

"Sometimes people are like, well, I'm not sick right now. But what we're trying to do is make sure that you stay healthy in the long run. And so keeping this coverage is essential to making sure of that," South Texas CEO for United Healthcare Community Plan of Texas Marian Cabanillas said.

The main message is that it's important to find out if you're still eligible for medicaid. Cabanillas says it's the first thing people should do now that annual renewals have started again.

"I really do encourage folks to make sure that they are prioritizing getting this paperwork into the state so that they can make sure that they have that continuity of care. And especially if you're somebody who's struggling with a chronic condition, then it even becomes a higher priority," Cabanillas said.

Cabanillas says a change in your income or family size can impact your eligibility. She says the first thing is to make sure you have the most up-to-date information on your benefits account, and then check if you qualify for renewal and when your deadline is.

Cabanillas says in order to do that, go online to yourtexasbenefits.com or by calling 211.

Those who don't qualify, will be referred to the Affordable Health Care's marketplace for options. Those who are still eligible will get a yellow envelope with the phrase action required. The envelope will have a renewal package and a date to send it back.

Cabanillas says it's important to complete the packet and send it back before the deadline. Otherwise, you lose coverage and have to start the process from the beginning.

To get the process started and to see if you still qualify for medicaid coverage, visit medicaid.gov. Once there, click on the Prepare Now button to start the renewal process.