Convicted sex offender charged with kidnapping and raping woman in Donna
A 27-year-old man has been charged with aggravated kidnapping after allegedly taking a woman against her will at gunpoint, according to a news release.
The news release said Michael Contreras was official charged on Friday and his bond was set at $500,000.
The incident occurred on June 7 when Contreras allegedly picked up the female victim in a black SUV at the 5200 block of Los Indios Lane in rural Donna, according to the news release.
The news release said the victim reported she was taken against her will at gunpoint and sexual assaulted.
Investigators were able to link Contreras by identifying him through the Hidalgo County sex offender database, according to the news release. The victim was able to confirm his identity through a photo lineup.
The news release said Contreras was already in custody at the Hidalgo County Detention Center, where he was being held on a separate sexual assault charge from a 2024 case.
The investigation is ongoing.
