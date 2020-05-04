Costco stores return to normal hours, allow first responders and health care workers to skip lines

File Photo.

Costco stores returned to regular operating hours on Monday.

Members of the warehouse club, however, must follow new rules designed to reduce the spread of COVID-19.

Costco employees and customers must wear masks inside stores, according to a statement released by the company. Costco will also ask customers to follow social distancing guidelines.

Along with the mask requirement, Costco announced that first responders would be able to skip lines.

"Costco is temporarily allowing priority access to our warehouses during all open hours for Costco members who are healthcare workers and first responders such as police officers, EMTs and firefighters," according to a statement published by Costco. "Healthcare workers (which includes pharmacists and all hospital employees with a hospital ID) and first responders who present a Costco membership card and official identification of their role, will be allowed to move to the front of any line to enter the warehouse. Only members who meet this criteria will be allowed priority access."

For more information, visit Costco.com.