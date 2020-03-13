COVID-19 tests pending in Cameron County, 7 under self-quarantine as precaution

BROWNSVILLE – A few people in Cameron County are under self-quarantine. At least two test have come back negative for the coronavirus (COVID-19) and two others are pending.

County Judge Eddie Treviño confirmed there are no cases of the virus in the county, but more testing is on its way.

Officials discussed their plan to react if, or when, they get their first confirmed case. Treviño also said seven people remain under self-quarantine, adding at one point 18 were self-quarantined.

Testing kits arrived to a state lab in Harlingen, so local doctors can send patients’ specimen to be tested. There are only about 125 tests available to the lab.

Treviño also addressed reported of people who have been hoarding supplies in anticipation of the virus.

