Crowded buses spark COVID-19 concerns among McAllen ISD drivers

Some McAllen Independent School District bus drivers are voicing their concerns about the number of student passengers they're getting daily.

McAllen ISD bus drivers say their concerns aren't just safety-related but also health-related.

On Thursday, Hidalgo County reported 11 staff members and 103 students tested positive for COVID-19, a reminder that the virus remains active in the community and a worrisome report for some bus drivers who say their buses are often overcrowded.

In a statement, McAllen ISD said they "have not received any reports from transportation staff relating to COVID bus protocols" and that any concerns would be address immediately.

"Since the school year began, we have not had any students be required to quarantine due to exposure on a school bus," the district said in the statement. "We will continue to observe and improve safety protocols to keep our students safe."

