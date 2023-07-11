Cuida tu Bolsillo: Experto financiero explica como crear un presupuesto familiar
En Cuida tu Bolsillo, el financiero Mario Gutiérrez regresa a nuestros estudios con consejos sobre como armar un presupuesto familiar y de qué manera ahorrar para aquellos que ganen poco.
Vea el video para el informe completo.
More News
News Video
-
Sheriff's office: Narcotics and weapons seized at home of aggravated robbery victim
-
Radio silence observed for McAllen police officers killed in the line of...
-
Police: Man in custody in connection with Brownsville shooting
-
Cyclist killed in crash near Edinburg identified
-
Police: Man in custody in connection with Brownsville shooting
Sports Video
-
Two Palmview Teams Headed to 4U Pony South Zone World Series
-
Rockets re-sign Hudgins, Days to Two-Way contracts
-
Local track club helps next generation of valley runners
-
Blind Tennis Player from the Valley to Represent U.S. at IBSA World...
-
Four UTRGV Track and Field Freshman Preparing for U-20 Championships