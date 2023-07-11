x

Cuida tu Bolsillo: Experto financiero explica como crear un presupuesto familiar

By: Nicolas Quintero

En Cuida tu Bolsillo, el financiero Mario Gutiérrez regresa a nuestros estudios con consejos sobre como armar un presupuesto familiar y de qué manera ahorrar para aquellos que ganen poco.

Vea el video para el informe completo.

