Dak Prescott on Micah Parsons contract talks: ‘He should get paid’

Micah Parsons’ contract battle with the Dallas Cowboys continued Thursday during the team’s training camp.

Parsons was seen doing some light running drills prior to the start of practice and then leaving the field. He later returned without his helmet for the remainder of practice and remained off to the side during team drills.

Parsons previously stated that not practicing isn’t contract related.

Cowboys Quarterback Dak Prescott is familiar with what it’s like to deal with the drama around extension talks from last season.

“It’s an every year conversation, whether it’s myself, Zack Martin, CeeDee Lamb, now Micah Parsons,” Prescott said during a press conference. “I think he deserves to get paid, think he should get paid, and ultimately going off of the history of what I’ve seen, he will get paid. Hopefully it’s sooner than later.”

Watch the video above for the full story.