Dallas Cowboys’ Javonte Williams announced as latest guest for McAllen Holiday Parade

Dallas Cowboys’ Javonte Williams is heading to the McAllen Holiday Parade.

During a Friday press conference, city officials announced Williams as the latest celebrity guest for the 12th annual McAllen Holiday Parade presented by H-E-B and powered by Bert Ogden Auto Group.

More than 260,000 spectators and parade goers will also be able to see Mr. Monopoly make his helium balloon debut as part of the parade, according to a news release.

Previously announced celebrity guests for the parade include Mario Lopez and telenovela star Julian Gil.

The McAllen Holiday Parade is set for Saturday, Dec. 6 at 6 p.m. at McAllen Veterans Memorial Stadium.