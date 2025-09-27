Dallas Cowboys’ Javonte Williams announced as latest guest for McAllen Holiday Parade
Dallas Cowboys’ Javonte Williams is heading to the McAllen Holiday Parade.
During a Friday press conference, city officials announced Williams as the latest celebrity guest for the 12th annual McAllen Holiday Parade presented by H-E-B and powered by Bert Ogden Auto Group.
More than 260,000 spectators and parade goers will also be able to see Mr. Monopoly make his helium balloon debut as part of the parade, according to a news release.
Previously announced celebrity guests for the parade include Mario Lopez and telenovela star Julian Gil.
The McAllen Holiday Parade is set for Saturday, Dec. 6 at 6 p.m. at McAllen Veterans Memorial Stadium.
More News
News Video
-
Cameron County family still seeking answers after loved one dies while in...
-
Downtown McAllen bar owner struggling to reopen his business amid city crackdown
-
Dallas Cowboys' Javonte Williams announced as latest guest for McAllen Holiday Parade
-
Santa Rosa sugar mill reopening in effort to restore Texas' sugarcane industry
-
Zoo Guest: Dash the Ferret
Sports Video
-
First & Goal: Highlights from Friday Sept. 26, 2025 Part 2
-
First & Goal: Highlights from Friday Sept. 26, 2025 Part 1
-
First & Goal: Highlights from Thursday, Sept. 25, 2025
-
Band of the Week 2025: PSJA Memorial High School
-
UTRGV men's soccer takes on Texas A&M International this Thursday