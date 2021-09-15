DEA: 19 arrested in multi-agency drug raid in South Texas

Photo credit: MGN Online

Federal, state and local law enforcement on Wednesday arrested 19 people while executing multiple search warrants in South Texas, including at homes in McAllen and Rio Grande City.

Authorities seized more than $500,000 in property and cash, marijuana and weapons during the the multi-agency raid, according to McAllen Drug Enforcement Administration Special Agent in Charge Richard Sanchez.

The raids come after 18 people were indicted by a federal grand jury. The identities of those arrested will be released at a later time, Sanchez said.

Multiple law enforcement agencies responded, including the DEA, IRS, US Marshals, Hidalgo County District Attorney's Office, Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office, ATF, Pharr Police Department, Brooks County Sheriff's Office, Border Patrol, Customs and Border Protection, Texas Department of Public Safety, Texas Rangers, Live Oak County Sheriff's Office and more.

Officials say no Rio Grande City or Starr County law enforcement were involved in the operation.

Additional arrests are expected in the ongoing investigation.

The DEA, FBI and Homeland Security Investigations started investigating the case in June 2020 as part of an effort to target members of a South Texas-based criminal organization specializing in the trafficking of narcotics, specifically cocaine, marijuana and methamphetamine.