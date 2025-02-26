DEA agent reacts to Trump administration labeling 8 cartel groups as ‘foreign terrorist organizations’

The Trump administration labeled eight cartel groups as “"foreign terrorist organizations."

The cartels were identified as Tren de Aragua in Venezuela, MS-13 in El Salvador, and the Mexican cartel groups Cártel de Sinaloa, Cártel de Jalisco Nueva Generación, Cártel del Noreste, La Nueva Familia Michoacana, Cártel Del Golfo and the Cárteles Unidos.

They are involved in drug trafficking, migrant smuggling and extend their territory through violence, federal officials said.

“We have more authority, more power historically,” DEA Special Agent in Charge Miguel Madrigal said. “The DEA has done narco terrorism investigations before, the emphasis is now Mexico which we haven't done so. With this new authority and delegation we are able to maximize our reach to these groups in distribution of fentanyl and organized crime."

The CIA is currently using drones to carry out surveillance in Mexico. The flights over Mexican territory are part of a collaboration with the U.S. and are completely legal.

