Deadly Mission shooting leads to officer-involved shooting in Alton

A suspect was killed after opening fire at deputies with the Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office, according to a news release.

The news release said investigators and SWAT team members were executing a search warrant at the 1000 block of Pine Street in Alton in connection with a deadly shooting in rural Mission.

The shooting in Mission occurred at around 1:47 a.m. at the 2400 block of Venecia Street, according to the news release.

Deputies found a male, identified as 36-year-old Felipe Mancilla, lying on the roadway with multiple gunshot wounds, according to the news release. Deputies attempted life-saving measures, but Mancilla was pronounced dead at a local hospital.

During a news conference, Hidalgo County Sheriff Eddie Guerra said investigators gathered evidence, and they believe the suspect went to the Mission residence to purchase narcotics.

Gathered evidence also led investigators to Alton, where they were able to locate the suspect vehicle, according to Guerra.

With assistance from the Alton Police Department and the Texas Department of Public Safety, deputies and a SWAT team executed a search warrant at around 7 a.m.

Guerra said the suspect was located in a bedroom and then opened fire at deputies. The suspect fired at a deputy's head which struck his Kevlar helmet and shrapnel from the shooting lodged into the deputy's bicep.

According to a news release, deputies returned fire, killing the suspect.

Guerra said the injured deputy was taken to a local hospital for non-life threatening injuries and is "in good spirits."

According to Guerra, the deputy is a nine-year veteran and he, along with a dozen SWAT team operators, have been placed on administrative leave as is standard protocol.

Alton Police Chief Mark Perez said since 2018, there have been 20 service calls made to the residence involving the suspect, but no arrests were made.

The shooting remains under investigation.