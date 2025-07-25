Death penalty being sought for suspect charged in deadly drug deal gone wrong in Donna

Hidalgo County District Attorney Terry Palacios said the state is seeking the death penalty for a man accused of killing a 16-year-old male in a drug deal gone wrong.

Geoffrey Jay Luna was arrested and charged with capital murder back in January. The shooting took place at the 1900 block of Walker Road in Donna.

According to court records, Geoffrey had a hearing on Thursday for a bond reduction, but was denied. His next hearing is scheduled for September 25.

Palacios said they are seeking the death penalty due to Geoffrey's extensive criminal history.

Geoffrey's brother, Leeroy Luna, was also arrested in connection with the shooting. He was arrested in March in Columbus, Kansas and he is also facing a capital murder charge. His next hearing is scheduled for July 30.

Palacios said they will not seek the death penalty against Leeroy and both brothers will be tried separately.