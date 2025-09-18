Defense in murder trial of Carlos Contreras argues that evidence was tainted

Testimony in the murder trial of the man accused of fatally shooting a Donna High School student in 2020 continued on Wednesday.

Carlos Contreras, 23, is charged in the death of 18-year-old Genaro Isaiah “Izzy” Castillo. He died on Jan. 12, 2020 and his body was found near Donna Lake by a field worker.

During the third day of Contreras' trial, a forensic pathologist testified that Castillo had received seven gunshot wounds to the head, chest, and arms. The shots to the head and chest could’ve been what caused Castillo’s death, the pathologist said.

Evidence that came from cell phones, and how they were handled by investigators, was the focus of the testimony.

A special agent with Homeland Security Investigations testified about how he pulled information from three cell phones to get call logs and text messages.

What stood out to the defense was how many people touched the phones, which were all taken in as evidence.

The defense said the evidence log did not have that special agent's name on it, and argued that the evidence could’ve been tainted.

HSI Special Agent Joseph Mirino disagreed.

“If I see information that has been altered after that phone entered law enforcement custody, that would raise a red flag to me or an investigator, but we have modifications afer that phone should’ve been in law enforcement custody,” Mirino said.

Contreras was arrested after he was identified as a friend of Castillo. A bloody napkin was found inside Contreras’ vehicle, and .40 caliber bullet casings were found in the bed of his truck.

During a news conference following Contreras' arrest, Hidalgo County Sheriff Eddie Guerra said Contreras admitted to picking up Castillo and driving him and another man identified as “Jorge” to the area south of Donna Lake. Contreras claimed "Jorge" was the one who fatally shot Castillo, but the sheriff said investigators don’t believe a “Jorge” exists.

On Wednesday. Contreras' defense team claimed Castillo was supposed to commit a murder for his friends, and that's why he was killed.

Testimony resumes Thursday morning. Channel 5 News will be in court bringing you the latest updates.