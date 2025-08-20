Defense team questions mother of San Perlita teen allegedly killed by stepfather

Lydia Villalobos testifies in the trial against Jose Villalobos.

The mother of the 18-year-old male who was shot and killed in 2023 took the stand on Wednesday and testified on the events that took place on the night of the shooting.

Arturo Alexis Sauceda was allegedly fatally shot by his stepfather Jose Villalobos in July 2023 in San Perlita. Arturo's mother, Lydia Villalobos, was also shot but survived.

During questioning from the defense, Jose Villalobos' team argued that Arturo was actually shot and killed by his mother.

Lydia testified she and Jose were outside drinking and sitting across from each other. She said Jose faced a gun toward and Arturo went outside to check on her.

Lydia said she told her son she was fine and when Arturo walked away, Jose "snapped out of nowhere," stood up, yelled and shot her.

She claims she was shot twice, but the defense provided hospital records that showed she only had one gunshot wound to her upper right shoulder. The defense also said there were only three bullet casings found at the scene.

The defense argued that Lydia tried to shoot Jose after he shot at her, but she ended up shooting Arturo instead. They also provided hospital records that showed Lydia was twice over the legal alcohol limit and had Benzos in her system.

Lydia denied the accusation and said she saw and heard Jose shoot Arturo.

