Alamo man sentenced to 60 years in death of Donna High School student

Carlos Contreras was sentenced Monday to 60 years in prison after he was convicted in the death of 18-year-old Genaro Isaiah "Izzy" Castillo.

This is a breaking news update. Earlier version of this story below:

Deliberations for sentencing have begun in the murder trial of Carlos Contreras.

Contreras was convicted in the death of 18-year-old Genaro Isaiah "Izzy" Castillo. Jurors returned with the guilty verdict on Wednesday after over four hours of deliberations.

The defense has asked the jury to consider the minimum sentence, but the state is seeking life in prison or a minimum of 70 years "for every shot Izzy received."

RELATED STORY: Alamo man found guilty of killing Donna High School student

The prosecutor and defense rested their cases on Monday after calling witnesses for final testimonies.

Contreras faces between five and 99 years or life in prison and a fine not to exceed $10,000.

This is a developing story, check back for further updates.