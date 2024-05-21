Debate held for Democratic Cameron County sheriff candidates

Cameron County voters got to hear from the two men fighting to represent Democrats on the November ballot for sheriff.

A debate was held Monday night, and both candidates have somewhat similar priorities.

Both are particularly concerned with retaining deputies and increasing their salaries, as well as getting new technology for the sheriff's office.

But when it comes to how they want to execute those plans, they have different perspectives.

Incumbent sheriff Eric Garza says he wants to continue gathering funding as he has through grants.

His opponent and current Primera Police Chief Manuel Treviño says he wants to bring federal inmates back into the county jail, saying they bring in more money from the government.

The candidates were asked how they'd work with deputy unions, and both said they'd support that relationship. They also laid out how they plan to tackle the increase in stolen vehicles within Cameron County.

Sheriff Garza says technology is the answer, while opponent Treviño says deputies on the international bridges could help stop the theft rings.

Incumbent Sheriff Eric Garza has served one term in office and was a district clerk before.

Treviño has been the Primera police chief for 12 years and has 20 years of law enforcement experience.

The winner of the runoff will face Republican candidate Jimmy Manriquez in November.

Early Voting began Monday and will run through May 24; Election Day is May 28.

For a full list of dates, sample ballots and polling locations, click here.

Watch the video above for the full story.