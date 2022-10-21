Despite contamination worries, plan to put housing at former pesticide plant site moves forward

A former industrial site with a history of contamination in Edinburg continues its path to redevelopment. Some council members echoed concerns that current environmental testing was incomplete. However the votes cast against the proposal Tuesday could not undo the plan already set into motion.

The site of the former Tide Products Inc. facility, a pesticide manufacturer at the corner of Schunior and Closner Boulevard, was first brought up for a re-zoning request from industrial to an auto-urban designation. The building is gone, but the remaining 16 acres will be turned into a neighborhood of 47 fourplexes, under a plan proposed by Marco Lopez, a developer representing Urban City Development in McAllen.

The site’s history of potential contamination has to do with petroleum storage tanks as well the pesticide manufacturing that took place.

The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality was involved in the cleanup of the Tide site. The former manufacturer made pesticides that were labeled poisonous to humans, according to a label filed with the EPA. Instructions on the label instructed users to “induce vomiting” if swallowed and keep out of reach of children.

The TCEQ took over cleanup efforts in the 90s, removing two underground petroleum storage tanks in 1995 and 1996. The agency reports the site was considered for federal Superfund status in 2012, but “it was determined to not be eligible,” according to the agency.

Following concerns of contamination earlier this year by members of the Planning and Zoning Commission, Lopez commissioned a Limited Phase 2 environmental study, done by Atlas Engineering Consultants.

“I think it would be great for student housing,” said Lopez at an August meeting.

Tuesday, engineer Lucas Castillo, a site assessor for the environmental review explained the scope of the testing. Since records indicated there was a spill at petroleum storage tanks onsite, the test looked for traces of hydrocarbons.

“When we did the testing we got hits, but on items that had nothing to do with the tanks,” said Castillo.

But council members asked why tests for additional contaminants were not done, such as pesticides.

“I think our community is worried about developing a housing project where the pesticides part of it is, and I didn't hear anything about testing for pesticide,” council member David White said.

“So you’re saying you didn’t test for pesticides at all?” asked council member Daniel Diaz.

Castillo responded that the environmental review did not include pesticide testing because pesticides were never used onsite for agricultural purposes.

There's no call for it,” Castillo said. “There's no evidence that they ever used pesticides onsite."

Fern McClaugherty, a community member who frequently speaks at council meetings, questioned Castillo’s conclusion.

“Those chemicals were there for many many years. Don’t tell me they didn’t get poured. And they didn’t test for it?”

McClaugherty reminded the council of the history of pesticide contamination in the Upper Valley.

The Hayes-Sammons cancer cluster was centered around the grounds of a pesticide manufacturer that was found to affect at least 1800 people, as decided in a $4.2 million settlement in 2009. Residents experienced miscarriages, birth defects and other illnesses, according to the Texas State Historical Association.

The vote Tuesday was 3-2 against the plan. Council members Johnny Garcia and Jason De Leon voted in favor without making comments or questions during the long discussion. Council members Dan Diaz, David White and Mayor Ramiro Garza Jr. voted against.

Prior to Tuesday’s meeting, the city’s planning and zoning commission had approved rezoning the site into an auto-urban designated zone.

Despite the majority of the city council voting against the rezoning in a 3-2 vote, the rezoning will move forward as city rules state only a 4 vote majority can undo a vote that was already approved by the planning and zoning commission.

Edinburg Planning and Zoning Director Jaime Acevedo said the next step in the process will involve 6 to 8 months of paperwork as the subdivision plan develops.

Acevedo said he spoke to the developer after Tuesdays meeting. Lopez said he will do pesticide testing, according to Acevedo.