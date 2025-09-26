DHR Health in Edinburg recognized for lung cancer treatment

Lung cancer is the second-most common cancer among Texans.

It's often called the silent killer because symptoms often don't present themselves until it's too late.

On Thursday, DHR Health was nationally recognized as a Lung Cancer Screening and Care Center for Excellence.

It's the only health system south of San Antonio to have that status. The hospital uses AI to catch the disease at more treatable stages.

"We can make this diagnosis here because of this early diagnosis we're saving lives," DHR Health Pulmonary/Critical Care Dr. Federico Vallejo said. "Two or three years ago, I was sending my patients to Houston, to San Antonio, now we can provide the full care they deserve here in our community."

Lung cancer is the leading cause of cancer deaths in the United States.