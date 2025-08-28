DHR Health providing a ‘safe haven’ for victims of violent crimes in Brownsville
DHR Health opened a new forensic exam center dedicated to providing compassionate and comprehensive care for those who have been victims of abuse or assault, according to a news release.
The Safe H.A.V.E.N. (Helping All Violent Encounters Now) Forensic Exam Center is located inside DHR Health Brownsville at 4750 N. Expressway in Brownsville. It will serve Cameron and Willacy counties.
The center will also work with the district attorney offices in Cameron and Willacy counties and their respective law enforcement entities.
This is the second DHR Health forensic exam center, the other center is in Edinburg.
“DHR Health’s forensic exam center provides highly trained Sexual Assault Nurse Examiners that are available around the clock to provide specialized services while ensuring patients are treated with dignity and respect,” the release added.
Those who are victims of abuse or assault can contact the Safe H.A.V.E.N. Forensic Exam Center at DHR Health at 956-362-7769.
