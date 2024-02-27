DHR Health raising awareness on Colon Cancer with 5K in Edinburg

Just about everyone knows someone who's battling some type of cancer and around the world, Colorectal Cancer cases are up, especially for people in the 30s and 40s.

DHR Health Gastroenterologist Dr. Henry Herrera speaks with Channel 5 News' Dina Herrera Garza on early detection and prevention of Colon Cancer.

DHR Health is also hosting a Wipeout 5K to raise awareness. The event is happening on Saturday, March 16 at the Edinburg Municipal Park.

For more information, click here.