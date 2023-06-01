DHS officials hold press conference on Title 8's impact

The Department of Homeland Security held a press conference in Brownsville on Wednesday to talk about the migrant encounters at the border since Title 42 came to end three weeks ago.

"As part of our efforts to expand lawful pathways, we will be expanding the number of CBP-One appointments that are issued at the border starting this Friday, June 2 from 1,000 a day, which is what we're processing today, to 1,250 a day across the whole border," DHS Chief of Operations Blas Nunez said.

According to DHS, illegal border crossings have dropped by about 70 percent. They attribute much of that to the CBP One App.