Dispute between former couple led to deadly officer-involved shooting, authorities say

The woman who died in a Monday shooting was shot by a man she used to date after Brownsville police officers escorted her home, authorities said.

The Brownsville Police Department called the dispute an act of dating violence.

As previously reported, the suspect also died after a Brownsville police officer shot him. The unidentified suspect and victim died after they were hospitalized.

According to police, the shooting happened on Monday at the 200 block of Coria Street. Prior to the shooting, Brownsville police officers escorted the woman to her home following a report that she was being chased by a man with a hammer.

Minutes after dropping her home, police checked in on the woman again and heard gunshots.

Brownsville police said the suspect fired one bullet in their direction, and an officer shot back and hit the suspect.

Police later learned the man had shot the woman.

The Cameron County District Attorney's Office said the deceased individuals were ex-partners.

"It's not surprising, but it's devastating,” Liliana Mendez — a victims' assistance coordinator with the Cameron County District Attorney's Office — said.

Mendez said she wants others to recognize the signs of dating violence, which can include name-calling and victim blaming.

According to Mendez, the first step in seeking help is admitting something is wrong and that you're a victim. She encourages anyone who feels they're in a dangerous relationship to call authorities or find other local resources.

“We need to make sure we hold them accountable, but the only way we can do it is if we as a victim call and say something,” Mendez said.

The officer who shot at the suspect was placed on paid administrative leave.

The Brownsville Police Department said they’d release the names of the suspect and the victim once their families have been notified.

Victims of domestic violence can call the Cameron County District Attorney’s Crime Victims Unit at 956-509-2564, or the district attorney’s office at 956-544-0849 for help.

