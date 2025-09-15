Donna city officials to vote on proposed property tax rate decrease

The Donna city council will discuss a proposed property tax rate.

Their budget is currently a little over $14 million for the next fiscal year. They want to cut over $1 million from the police department in the form of longevity and retirement pay due to a loss in revenue of $2 million.

First responders will not be affected.

Donna Mayor David Moreno says they lost that money when U.S. Customs and Border Protection closed down their detention facility back in March.

Neighbors are worried about the future of the city's finances.

"They are cutting things that are important to the community and raising things that people can't afford to raised," Donna resident Raquel Martinez said.

Donna city leaders might vote to lower the proposed tax rate, but water and sewer rates are expected to go up by 15 percent.

The special city council meeting is scheduled for Monday at 6 p.m. at Donna City Hall.