Donna farm hosts free produce drive

A farm in Donna gave away free produce Saturday.

Red River Farms also allowed the public to pick their own vegetables.

“There’s a lot of people in the Valley that can’t afford fresh produce like this, especially if it’s organic, and we want the people to come out and experience it that otherwise wouldn’t,” Red River Farms Owner Nick Billman said. “We also have a surplus, why waste it. We have plenty to give."

The farm is located off of the expressway and North Valley View Road.