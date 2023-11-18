Donna North Head Coach Cuevas Building Men off the Field

DONNA, TEXAS --

Historically, Donna North football has had its struggles when it comes to winning. And for a new head coach it can be a tough task to rebuild -- back in 2020 when the pandemic hit -- Donna-native Juan Cuevas took over the Chiefs football program for his first head coaching gig. When he began he had 50 players, now he's doubled the team with over 100 players. Watch video above to see how he's been doing a lot more than just building a team-- rather building men off the field.