Donna North Powerlifting eyes state THSPA title

2 hours 56 minutes 59 seconds ago Monday, March 18 2024 Mar 18, 2024 March 18, 2024 11:06 PM March 18, 2024 in Sports
By: Daniella Hernandez

DONNA, Texas -- The Donna North Boys Powerlifting team took home a title in the Texas High School Powerlifting regional meet. 

Now the chiefs are eyeing a state title. 

Click on the video above for more on the tribe.

