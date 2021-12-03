Downtown Brownsville being revitalized

Downtown Brownsville will start to look a little different in just a few years with different projects put together by the Brownsville Community Improvement Corporation.

The downtown area can expect to see different sites like coffee shops, retail stores and professional offices. BCIC wants to activate a lot of historic buildings in the area to improve properties, attract visitors and open storefronts.

BCIC Community Director Cori Pena says one way to bring in more economic investment is through the development of eBridge - an entrepreneurship hub that will help support startups and entrepreneurs.

It will be the largest entrepreneurship hub south of San Antonio, and it is expected to be completed by March.

They also have their big grant program, which helps provide incentives for small businesses.

