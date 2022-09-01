DPS investigating fatal three-vehicle crash in Donna

The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating a three-vehicle crash that left one person dead in Donna.

The crash happened Thursday at around 2 p.m. south of Business 83 near Stites Road and FM 493, according to DPS spokeswoman Sgt. Maria Montalvo.

It’s unclear if anyone else was injured in the crash.

Multiple law enforcement agencies responded to the scene. Motorists are being asked to avoid the area.

DPS is leading the investigation.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.