DPS: La Feria woman dies after crashing into metal sign

Photo credit: MGN Online

A 30-year-old La Feria woman died early Saturday morning after disregarding a stop sign and crashing into a metal sign, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Miranda Mireles was identified by DPS as the driver of a white Nissan Juke involved in the single-vehicle accident.

According to a news release, Mireles was traveling southbound on FM 2566 north of Business 83 in La Feria shortly after 4 a.m. She disregarded a stop sign in the area, causing the Nissan to travel airborne as it crossed the railroad tracks and struck a metal sign where it came to a stop.

Mireles died at the hospital.

DPS troopers continue investigating the crash.