DPS: La Feria woman dies after crashing into metal sign
A 30-year-old La Feria woman died early Saturday morning after disregarding a stop sign and crashing into a metal sign, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.
Miranda Mireles was identified by DPS as the driver of a white Nissan Juke involved in the single-vehicle accident.
According to a news release, Mireles was traveling southbound on FM 2566 north of Business 83 in La Feria shortly after 4 a.m. She disregarded a stop sign in the area, causing the Nissan to travel airborne as it crossed the railroad tracks and struck a metal sign where it came to a stop.
Mireles died at the hospital.
DPS troopers continue investigating the crash.
