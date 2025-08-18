DPS reminding drivers of back-to-school safety tips

School is officially underway for many districts in the Rio Grande Valley.

As students return to the classroom, the Texas Department of Public Safety says safety on the roads is a top priority.

Officials say too many drivers forget the rules once summer ends, and DPS said they are stepping up not only to prevent crashes, but to save lives.

In 2024, Texas reported nearly 800 crashes in school zones, and nearly 2,500 crashes involving school buses were also reported that year.

Thirteen deaths were reported in those crashes, as well as over 100 injured people.

“Don't assume that the child is going to stop and wait for you to continue passing on the roadway,” DPS spokesperson Sgt. Maria Hernandez said. “We don't know what the child will do. The child can, you know, just be a little bit distracted and jump into the street. The last thing that we want to go do is notify the families that a child was lost as a result of a driver being reckless, not paying attention or the child's exiting the bus and not paying attention to his or her surroundings.”

Drivers must come to a complete stop when a school bus has its stop arm extended or red lights flashing. Drivers can face a fine of up to $1,200 and lose their license for up to six months for driving violations.

School bus safety also starts at home. Experts recommend talking to your children about staying alert while on the road at all times.