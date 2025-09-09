DPS seizes more than $2 million worth of cocaine in Starr County

The Texas Department of Public Safety seized approximately 69 pounds of cocaine during a joint operation with the U.S. Border Patrol in Starr County, according to a news release.

The news release said on September 7, the Texas Rangers Special Operations Group and U.S. Border Patrol agents saw four individuals "wearing camouflage and carrying backpacks" cross the Rio Grande from Mexico into Rio Grande City.

When the Texas Rangers and Border Patrol agents attempted to intercept the group, the individuals threw their backpacks, fled toward the river and swam back into Mexico, according to the news release.

Authorities searched the area and discovered two backpacks containing 30 bundles of cocaine wrapped in brown tape, according to the news release. The bundles weighed approximately 69 pounds with a street value of $2,208,000.

The investigation is ongoing.