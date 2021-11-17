Edcouch-Elsa ISD bans backpacks at high school for rest of the week

Edcouch-Elsa ISD has banned backpacks at its high school campus for the rest of the week after a message regarding a weapon was found written on a bathroom wall at Edcouch-Elsa High School.

District officials say campus security and administrators immediately began an investigation Tuesday after learning about the message and reported it to the Elsa Police Department.

At no time was a student exposed to threat or danger, the school district said.

Out of an abundance of caution, the district will not allow backpacks on the high school campus for the remainder of the week.