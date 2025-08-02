Edcouch-Elsa ISD parents react to new backpack policy

School starts in less than a month for Edcouch-Elsa Independent School District.

Parents who have a high schooler need to know about their new clear backpack policy.

Right now, money is tight for Yolanda Salazar. She says feels like she's being choked by bills. To cover the costs of her kid's school supplies, she's set up a yard sale at her home in Elsa.

With school less than a month away at Edcouch-Elsa High School, Salazar needs to add one more thing to her shopping list.

She now has to get her 17-year-old a clear or mesh backpack.

RELATED COVERAGE: Parents react after Edinburg CISD implements clear backpack policy

With school threats, she believes a stricter backpack policy is in the best interest of the kids' safety.

Something parent Vicente Martinez also believes.

"I think it's good that they use a clear backpack, because you never know what kids could bring in their backpacks," Martinez said.

Edcouch-Elsa ISD announced its new backpack policy on the district's Facebook page. They say it's to improve on-campus safety.

The rule also requires students to put athletic and fine arts bags in lockers first thing in the morning.

Edcouch-Elsa ISD is the second Rio Grande Valley school district to announce changes to their backpack policy. Edinburg Consolidated Independent School District is requiring all middle and high school students to use clear backpacks, but they are not allowing mesh backpacks.