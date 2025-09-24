Edcouch-Elsa ISD student athlete gets back-to-school shopping spree at H-E-B

Manuel De Leon is heading into a pivotal year of high school as a junior at Edcouch-Elsa ISD. He already has his sights set on the future.

"I'm excited for this soccer season and I’m ready for the school year,” Manuel said. "I'm doing welding right now, I’m trying to get my license for it."

As a student athlete, Manuel said he knows there are three keys to staying prepared.

“Be healthy, drink a lot of water, and eat good,” Manuel said.

Manuel prepared for the new school year with a back-to-school shopping trip at H-E-B. The trip was made possible through a partnership between Channel 5 News, H-E-B and Communities in Schools to provide a $250 shopping spree to Edcouch-Elsa ISD students.

As he went back-to-school shopping, Manuel made sure he was well stocked for his education and athletic needs.

Whether it's on the field or in the classroom, Manuel is back-to-school ready.

Watch the video above for the full story.