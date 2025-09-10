Edcouch-Elsa ISD student kicks off her new school year with back-to-school shopping spree at H-E-B

As an 8th grade student at Edcouch Elsa ISD, Mary Jane said the class she’s most excited for in the new school year is art.

“It feels good, you stay calm,” Mary Jane said.

Channel 5 News, H-E-B and Communities in Schools helped kick off the new school year for Mary Jane by giving her $250 to purchase school supplies.

For Mary Jane, the trip meant choosing her favorite colored pencils, brushes, and paint and sketch books.

Mary Jane is also in band and plays the clarinet. While she loves band and art, she hopes to one day become a surgeon.

“I like how surgeons work and all that and how they do all that, I think it's pretty cool,” Mary Jane said.

Mary Jane also made a pit stop in the beauty department to try eyeliner, lip balm and some hair tools.

From beauty products to school supplies, Mary Jane is set for her 8th grade school year.

