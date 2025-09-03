Edcouch-Elsa ISD student receives back-to-school shopping spree at H-E-B

It's the second week of school for Jeremiah Garcia, a fourth grader with Edcouch Elsa-ISD.

Jeremiah said he knew exactly how he wanted the new year to go.

“Make new friends and say hi to my new friends,” Garcia said

Channel 5 News, H-E-B and Communities in Schools teamed up to help Jeremiah and other students get ready for the new school year.

Jeremiah is among the lucky Edcouch-Elsa ISD students who went on a $250 shopping spree at the H-E-B in San Juan.

Pens, highlighters, and paper were all on Jeremiah’s list.

The fourth grader also had other shopping goals in mind, including snacks for him and his little brother.

Jeremiah also thought about his hygiene and added lotion, deodorant and a new toothbrush to his cart.

The fourth grader also thought about the needs of his family, and bought food and water.

Jeremiah ended the shopping spree with a cart full of school supplies, snacks and necessities.

“I am ready for the new school year,” Jeremiah said.

Watch the video above for the full story.