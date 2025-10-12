Edinburg breaks ground on $22 million plaza

A new plaza broke ground in the city of Edinburg.

Edinburg city leaders broke ground on Friday on the $22.6 million Plaza Guerlain, a nearly 30,000-square feet facility.

The mixed-use development will feature retail, dining, multifamily housing, and electric vehicle infrastructure near UTRGV’s Vackar Stadium, according to a news release.

“There's going to be some coffee shops, restaurants, some night life here," Edinburg Mayor Ramiro Garza said. “There's going to be some people that are able to live here, we think that this is gonna really change the area for the positive."

The project represents a significant step toward Edinburg’s vision for a thriving entertainment district, with an estimated 180 jobs expected to be created through this transformative investment, according to a news release.