Edinburg breaks ground on nearly $2 million flood relief project

Floodwaters are all too familiar for families living near Chapin Street and Sugar Road in Edinburg.

A new drainage project in the area could help those residents.

On Tuesday, Edinburg city leaders broke ground on the Chapin Pumps Rehabilitation Project.

The nearly $2 million project involves installing a new pump system to move water out of streets and into a detention pond.

The two pumps that will be added are capable of moving 24,000 gallons of water per minute, helping nearly 2,000 residents across 500 acres.

"It's an upgrade to a lift station that hasn't been used in quite a few years,” Edinburg City Engineer Mardoqueo Hinojosa said. “What it does is it takes advantage of the capacity of the actual pond, and we store the water inside the pond and away from our streets."

Construction on the project is expected to wrap up in summer 2026.

The majority of funding for the project is coming from a state grant.

