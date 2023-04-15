Edinburg breaks ground on new affordable housing complex

As inflation causes rent and mortgages to rise, the city of Edinburg broke ground on their housing authority’s new complex.

The La Posada 2 complex — located at the corner of Sprague and Sugar roads — will have 36 public housing units.

This is the first public housing unit the Edinburg Housing Authority has constructed in 42 years.

“Affordable housing is so important as we continue to grow,” Edinburg Mayor Ramiro Garza said. “We can’t forget residents that aren't able to afford the pricing that exists in the market."

Officials hope the new complex will provide residents with a more affordable place to live.